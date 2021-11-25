3 Jahre HPV-Impfung für Jungen: Wo stehen wir?

Seit 2018 haben wir die HPV-Impfung auch für Jungen. Die Veranstaltungen rund um humane Papillomviren in der Urologie sind regelmäßig gut besucht, das Interesse der Kolleginnen und Kollegen an diesem Thema ist dementsprechend groß. Esanum-Redakteur Dr. Marcus Mau fragt den HPV-Fachmann der DGU, Prof. Dr. Peter Schneede: Wie erfolgreich ist die HPV-Impfung in der Urologie?

